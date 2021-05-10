Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,787.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,705 shares of company stock worth $1,166,316 in the last 90 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

