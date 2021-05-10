Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 32,160 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

