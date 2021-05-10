Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BATS IYLD opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

