Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

