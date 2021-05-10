Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $164.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

