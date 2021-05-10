JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $65.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 14.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $65,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,881,000.

VIG stock opened at $156.66 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

