JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $135.15 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.