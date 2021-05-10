JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 814 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $289.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

