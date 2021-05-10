JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.76

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCDXF. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

JCDecaux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

