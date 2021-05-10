Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

