Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.79

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Several research firms have commented on JRONY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently 33.81%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

