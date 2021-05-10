JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 7763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

