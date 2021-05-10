John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

