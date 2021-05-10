Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,783. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $65.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

