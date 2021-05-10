Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 11989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.