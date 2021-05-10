Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

