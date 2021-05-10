Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 517 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4,157.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $487.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.42. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

