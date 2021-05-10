Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,385.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.