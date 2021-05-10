Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 469,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.