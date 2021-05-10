Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,598 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

