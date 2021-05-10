Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 524 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $396.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.32. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $396.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

