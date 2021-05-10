JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.07 ($104.78).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.06 and a 200-day moving average of €74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

