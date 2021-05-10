JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.05.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.