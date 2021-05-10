JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $46.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $132.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

SAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

