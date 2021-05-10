JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,072 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of DSP Group worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in DSP Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.