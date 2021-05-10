JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS CSRLF opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. CSR has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

