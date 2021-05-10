JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,726 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,685,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5,746.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $164.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $164.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

