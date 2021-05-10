JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 263.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 425,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. Analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

