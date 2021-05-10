JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Carrefour alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.