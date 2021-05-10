JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 178,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.06. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

