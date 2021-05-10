Juggernaut (JGN) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.39 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00008145 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $176.76 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00764761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.64 or 0.08676486 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.