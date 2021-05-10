Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

