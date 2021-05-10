JustInvest LLC Invests $294,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.