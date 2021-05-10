JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

WDC opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

