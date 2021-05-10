JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,491 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Equifax by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $239.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.33. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $241.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.