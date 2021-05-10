JustInvest LLC Sells 269 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

