JustInvest LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.