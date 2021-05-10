Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.