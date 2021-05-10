Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 442,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,945. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 5,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $4,281,353.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.