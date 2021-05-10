Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $27.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.94 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $132.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $217.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

KPTI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,881. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

