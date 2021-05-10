KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,940 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

AAL stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

