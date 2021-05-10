KBC Group NV Makes New $54,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $141.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.