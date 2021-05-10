KBC Group NV Purchases New Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $22,483,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

