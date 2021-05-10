KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,114 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

