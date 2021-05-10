KBC Group NV Takes $67,000 Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $24,232,000. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

