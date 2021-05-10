KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $47.58 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

