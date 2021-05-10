KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

HWM stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

