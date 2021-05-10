KeyCorp Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

