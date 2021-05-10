KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.90.

APTV opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aptiv by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,628,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.