KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

